Various News: Ikuhisa Minowa Added To Bloodsport II, Eddie Marlin Moved To Hospice Care, Highlights From Miz & Mrs

– Ikuhisa Minowa has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which is presented by GCW. The event happens on September 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will be headlined by Barnett vs. Jon Moxley.

– Jerry Jarrett noted that Tennessee wrestling legend Eddie Marlin has been moved to hospice care after expericing mulitple organ failure. Marlin is 89. He’s also well-known for being an on-screen authority figure for Memphis TV. Jarrett wrote:

Eddie is being moved to hospice. — Jerry W. Jarrett (@JerryWJarrett) August 13, 2019

This is the complete text. Our family thanks you for your prayers. “Doctor Montgomery just came in. He told Eddie that all his organs had failed and it was a miracle he survived and he must be toughest man in the world and things are going in right direction now. “ — Jerry W. Jarrett (@JerryWJarrett) August 8, 2019

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night's episode of Miz and Mrs: