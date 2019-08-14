wrestling / News

Various News: Ikuhisa Minowa Added To Bloodsport II, Eddie Marlin Moved To Hospice Care, Highlights From Miz & Mrs

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ikuhisa Minowa has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which is presented by GCW. The event happens on September 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will be headlined by Barnett vs. Jon Moxley.

– Jerry Jarrett noted that Tennessee wrestling legend Eddie Marlin has been moved to hospice care after expericing mulitple organ failure. Marlin is 89. He’s also well-known for being an on-screen authority figure for Memphis TV. Jarrett wrote:

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Miz and Mrs:

