Ikuro Kwon Joins MLW Battle Riot VI

Another competitor is set to step into Battle Riot VI in Ikuro Kwon. MLW announced on Monday that the CONTRA UNIT member will be part of the 40-man match at the show, which takes place in Atlanta this coming Saturday.

The full announcement reads as follows:

Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA UNIT added to Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1

Watch this Saturday 9pm presented on YouTube

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Ikuro Kwon will enter the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

The event is sold out! The only way to watch is live and exclusively on YouTube for FREE! Sign up for your MLW Standard Pass membership!

Watch MLW Battle RIOT VI this Saturday at 9pm ET for free worldwide presented on YouTube.

Dispatched from CONTRA’s Asian post, not much is known about Ikuro Kwon’s background beyond what the propaganda CONTRA Unit has released to the public.

Reportedly, Kwon is a pit fighter who fought in the slums of Korea and tar pits of India. So sadistic that has burned men’s eyes with coals, CONTRA’s assassin fights with no honor.

Emerging in the criminal underworld of Japan where Kwon would become the feared underboss of Akihisa Mera, this mysterious soldier has blinded many with a peculiar and potent toxic mist.

A force to reckon with, Ikuro Kwon will not rest until his mission is accomplished and CONTRA rules the world… and the next target is the Battle RIOT.