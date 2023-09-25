Ilja Dragunov Names Potential Main Roster Opponents He Might Face in WWE

In a recent Under The Ring interview, NXT’s Ilja Dragunov offered his thoughts on who he might be placed against in the event he moves to the main roster for WWE (per Fightful). Dragunov is slated as the leading potential challenger for the NXT Championship currently, a position that defintely places him as a candidate to get called up for one of the primary WWE brands. You can find a highlight on possible opponents for Dragunov and listen to the complete interview below.

On who he might face off with if he joins the main roster: “There are countless people. This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent, so there’s so many people I think I can create something special with. One of the people that comes to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins, who also have all this artistic expressive way with the people, and you see how over he is and all the attention he gets. Definitely, as long as the chance is still there, maybe one of the people who were the first I’ve been watching, like Rey Mysterio for example.”