Ilja Dragunov Rejects Internet Chatter of Him Joining Imperium

– During a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov discussed internet chatter of him joining Imperium and why he doesn’t like the idea. Below are some highlights.

Ilja Dragunov on rumors of him joining Imperium: “No specifics. I just saw something about that on the internet. Rumors of me being in Imperium, but who actually wants that? Who has this idea? There couldn’t be someone who is more different and opposite than me to Imperium. All of those guys are outstanding and supreme technical wrestlers. But they are cold and stoic. I’m the absolute opposite and all over the place, I can be nuts. I’m the Mad Dragon. I’m a different animal. Those personas are so different. What is the benefit of my being in this group? I don’t think it would make sense.”

On what he’s learned from Gunther: “The number of things I’ve learned from Gunther are the things that made me the person I am today and make me the person I am in the future. There is nobody in the entire business I’ve learned more from than him. Seeing people feel such a connection to the performances we delivered, it’s inspirational and beautiful. We showed the audience who I am as a performer. It was the perfect underdog story of David versus Goliath. The ultimate underdog fighting no matter what versus the Final Boss Gunther. It’s something people want to see 500 times more and are hooked. I think we are destined to see it again.”

At this Tuesday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023, Ilja Dragunov defends his NXT Championship against former champion Carmelo Hayes. The card will be broadcast live on USA Network on Tuesday, October 31. The special will air starting at 8:00 pm EST.