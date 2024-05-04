Triple H Comments On Drew Gulak’s WWE Exit, Says His Contract Was Not Renewed

As previously noted, both PWInsider and Fightful reported that Drew Gulak had been released from WWE, after the company pulled him from TV following recent allegations from Ronda Rousey. Rousey accused Gulak of sexual misconduct, pulling the drawstring of her pants backstage. During the Backlash France press conference, Triple H was asked about Gulak’s release and said that WWE instead chose not to renew his contract.

When asked if the reports are true and if Gulak’s release was related to Rousey’s allegations, he said: “First of all, if you’re going to cite news sources, pick good ones. That’s where I would start. Credible, really, maybe. We release talent all the time. NFL releases four or five hundred people a year, players a year. We release talent all the time. It’s part of what we do. You can’t just hire people, bring them in, keep hiring more people and just keep bringing them in. So, an unfortunate part of the job is talent gets released. Can I say that he was released? He was not released. His contract was just not renewed.”