Eric Bischoff Praises Drew McIntyre’s Promo Ability, Is Excited He Re-Signed

On the latest episode of Wise Choices, Eric Bischoff talked about Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre staying with WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On it not being a surprise that Drew McIntyre re-signed with WWE: “I just laughed at any suggestion that he would. Because it would be — it would, no. I am so excited for him, he is such a class act. Forget about how great he is as a talent, and he is. His promos are the best, I love his promos. His promos frickin rock. It’s the accent, the whole physical presence, his look, his timing and his promos, people talking about timing in the ring, and it’s very, very important. There are some more f**king artists and some who aren’t. Randy Orton, I think he’s got some of the best timing in the business inside the ring. That’s just my opinion, and I’m not an expert on this subject. No one will argue that, I just love it. But when it comes to promos, muckerfuthers, I have a much different perspective. And I think Drew is right now one of the best.”

On knowing McIntyre would stay: “I knew he wasn’t going anywhere. And forget about all that good stuff, he’s just such a class act. He’s another guy, talking about somebody who could be the face of the company. Talk about an aspirational character. Who wouldn’t want to be Drew McIntyre? I mean, if I could walk around any street in America and a f**king skirt and know that nothing anybody was going to say would matter, because not a damn thing anybody could do it. But I’d wear a skirt. I mean, a kilt. I’d wear one anyway.”

