wrestling / News
Impact News: Impact After Shock Post-Show Online, Highlights From This Week’s Episode
September 15, 2020 | Posted by
– The After Shock post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below of Jimmy Jacobs & Don Callis breaking down the events of this week’s episode:
– Impact Wrestling posted highlights from this week’s episode including Rich Swann’s demand for a match with Eric Young at Bound For Glory, the eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see all those below:
