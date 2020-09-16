wrestling / News

Impact News: Impact After Shock Post-Show Online, Highlights From This Week’s Episode

September 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

– The After Shock post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below of Jimmy Jacobs & Don Callis breaking down the events of this week’s episode:

– Impact Wrestling posted highlights from this week’s episode including Rich Swann’s demand for a match with Eric Young at Bound For Glory, the eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see all those below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

After Shock, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading