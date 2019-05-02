Impact Announces Lineup For Code Red, Streaming on Impact Plus

– Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for their Code Red special this weekend, which will stream on their Impact Plus service. The company announced on Thursday that the following matches will take place on the show:

* Johnny Impact & Taya Valkyrie vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

* Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack

* LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. oVe (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. New York Wrecking Krew (Smoothe Blackmon & Chris Seaton)

* Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey vs. Smiley vs. Evander James vs. Mantequilla – HOG Crown Jewel Championship

* The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

* Tessa Blanchard & Violette vs. Scarlett Bordeaux & Sonya Strong

* Moose vs. Ken Broadway

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Sunday and is the first live monthly special for the new service, which launched on Wednesday. It replaced Global Wrestling Network and runs $7.99 per month with a thirty-day free trial.