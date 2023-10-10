IMPACT Announces Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at October 21 Bound For Glory

In a recent Twitter post, IMPACT Wrestling revealed the return of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory on October 21. The post states:

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at #BoundForGlory on Oct 21 in Chicago! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-bound-for-glory-tickets-687626929657

The stipulation allows for the winner to earn an IMPACT Title match at any point they choose in the future. You can see the original social media post below.