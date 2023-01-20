wrestling / News

Impact News: Ernest Miller Appears To Help Santino Marella, Mike Bailey Wins Pit Fight

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ernest Miller Santino Marella Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Ernest “The Cat” Miller made an appearance on this week’s Impact Wrestling to help Santino Marella in his role as Director of Authority. Miller, who was famously an authority figure in WCW, came out to help Marella book a six-person tag team match of Frankie Kazarian, Mickie James & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans:

– Mike Bailey won the first-ever Impact Wrestling Pit Fight, defeating Kenny King in the main event of tonight’s show:

