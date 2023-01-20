wrestling / News
Impact News: Ernest Miller Appears To Help Santino Marella, Mike Bailey Wins Pit Fight
– Ernest “The Cat” Miller made an appearance on this week’s Impact Wrestling to help Santino Marella in his role as Director of Authority. Miller, who was famously an authority figure in WCW, came out to help Marella book a six-person tag team match of Frankie Kazarian, Mickie James & Jordynne Grace vs. Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans:
.@RealTSteelz and @SavannahEvansNV want @MickieJames and her KNOCKOUTS World Championship! Director Of Authority @milanmiracle and Ernest The Cat Miller, @FrankieKazarian are in the IMPACT ZONE!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TfnPucmLTi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023
– Mike Bailey won the first-ever Impact Wrestling Pit Fight, defeating Kenny King in the main event of tonight’s show:
.@SpeedballBailey is victorious in the FIRST-EVER PIT FIGHT!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/d0eUwRpemQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023
