Impact News: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Reunite, Clip From Opening Match

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rachael Ellering Jordynne Grace Jazz Impact Wrestling

– Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering are back together as of this week’s Impact Wrestling. Grace came out after Ellering’s win over Tenille Dashwood and helped helped her clear the ring, as you can see below:

– Impact posted a clip of Satoshi Kojima joins and Jake Something’s win over Brian Myers and Sam Beale. You can see the video below:

Impact Wrestling, Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, Jeremy Thomas

