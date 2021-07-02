wrestling / News
Impact News: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Reunite, Clip From Opening Match
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
– Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering are back together as of this week’s Impact Wrestling. Grace came out after Ellering’s win over Tenille Dashwood and helped helped her clear the ring, as you can see below:
– Impact posted a clip of Satoshi Kojima joins and Jake Something’s win over Brian Myers and Sam Beale. You can see the video below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Stars Not Backstage At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Wanting Lex Luger To Be His Next Hulk Hogan, Luger’s ‘Narcissist’ Gimmick
- Colt Cabana Reveals How He Got Out of WWE Non-Compete Clause in 2009
- Bully Ray Tells Eddie Kingston To Shut Up About WWE And ‘Stay In His Lane’