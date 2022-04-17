wrestling / News
Impact News: AXS TV Airing Turning Point 2009, New Merchandise, Kaleb With A K Update
April 16, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling will be airing Turning Point 2009 on AXS TV. Fans can catch the airing on April 28.
– PWInsider is reporting that Kaleb With A K’s storyline exit was a company decision. It’s been said that Impact Wrestling has left the door open for Kaleb to return in the future.
– New t-shirts are available for Tasha Steelz, Honor No More, and the Rebellion PPV event. The merchandise is available at ShopImpact.com.
