Impact News: AXS TV Airing Turning Point 2009, New Merchandise, Kaleb With A K Update

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling will be airing Turning Point 2009 on AXS TV. Fans can catch the airing on April 28.

PWInsider is reporting that Kaleb With A K’s storyline exit was a company decision. It’s been said that Impact Wrestling has left the door open for Kaleb to return in the future.

– New t-shirts are available for Tasha Steelz, Honor No More, and the Rebellion PPV event. The merchandise is available at ShopImpact.com.

