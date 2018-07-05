Quantcast

 

Impact News: Promo For Killer Kross’ Debut Tonight, Jimmy Jacobs Hypes Kongo Kong vs. Brian Cage

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

– Impact Wrestling has released two new videos promoting tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which airs on Pop TV. You can see the videos below.

The first video is a promo for Killer Kross’ in-ring debut, the synopsis of which reads: “He’s a deranged lunatic who has carved a path of destruction through the locker room, and TONIGHT Killer Kross is unleashed inside an IMPACT ring!”

The second preview features Jimmy Jacobs cutting a promo for the Kongo Kong vs. Brian Cage match, in which he says his monster will “dismantle” Cage:

