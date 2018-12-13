Impact News: Rey Fenix Return Update, April TV Taping Details, Live Stream Tomorrow

– Rey Fenix is expected to return to the ring soon, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, Fenix is will be ready to return from his groin injury “shortly.”

– The site adds that Impact will be taping TV content at their Culture Clash event with House of Glory, which takes plac ein April in New York City.

– The company is live streaming their show tomorrow with Rockstar Pro that takes place in Dayton, Ohio and will feature Eddie Edwards, Moose, Allie, The Rascals, OVE, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee, and more.