Impact News: Teddy Hart Returning, Anthem Takes Over Trademarks From TNA

– Teddy Hart is returning to Impact Wrestling. It was announced on Friday night’s Brace For Impact Twitch special that Hart will appear for the company at the April 7th live event in New Orleans. That card is part of WrestleCon’s WrestleMania weekend show.

Hart previously worked for TNA during the Asylum PPV era. He has been the subject of legal issues in recent years, most recently escaping charges in December.

– PWInsider reports that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions have officially taken over TNA’s trademarks.