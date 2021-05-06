wrestling / News

Impact News: Opening Match For Tonight’s Show, Before The Impact Streaming

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– The opening match has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Rhino vs. Chris Sabin will open the show. The two are doing battle for a spot in the #1 contender’s match at Impact Under Siege.

– The company’s Before the Impact episode is now online:

