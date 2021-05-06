wrestling / News
Impact News: Opening Match For Tonight’s Show, Before The Impact Streaming
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
– The opening match has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Rhino vs. Chris Sabin will open the show. The two are doing battle for a spot in the #1 contender’s match at Impact Under Siege.
– The company’s Before the Impact episode is now online:
More Trending Stories
- UPDATE: No Major Injuries From AEW Blood and Guts Last Night, Darby Allin Reportedly OK After Stairs Bump
- Backstage Update on Reaction to Daniel Bryan Possibly Leaving WWE
- Chelsea Green Reveals She Pitched a Sexy Nun to Seth Rollins’ Messiah Character to Vince McMahon
- Eric Bischoff On Which Five Wrestlers He’d Choose To Start New Company, Whether AEW Caters Too Much To ‘Smart’ Fans