Impact Plus to Replace GWN Streaming Service Amidst Jarrett Lawsuit

– Impact Wrestling has announced their new streaming service, Impact Plus, which will launch on May 1st. You can see a promo for the new service below. The service will replace the Global Wrestling Network, with Impact promising to reveal details about the change-over process next week.

GWN has been Impact’s streaming home for replays since it launched in October of 2017. It is worth noting that the Global Wrestling Network is part of the lawsuit filed by Jeff Jarrett against Anthem back in August of last year. The lawsuit seeks, among many other things, to prevent Anthem from using Global Force Wrestling other related terms and logos, including “but not limited to, Global Wrestling Network, GWN, and the GWN logo.”

There was a meeting earlier this month to try and find a settlement between the two sides, but they failed to come to an agreement. It would be easy to assume that the branding change is related to the lawsuit, though that is not confirmed.

Introducing IMPACT Plus! A brand new platform built from the ground up to be the very best way to enjoy all your favorite IMPACT content! It arrives May 1st! pic.twitter.com/UwkxYd9ilY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019