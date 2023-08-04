Impact News: Rascalz Advance in Tag Tournament, Eric Young Says He’s Unkillable

– The Rascalz have moved on in the Impact #1 Contender’s Tag Team Tournament, picking up a win on this week’s show. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in the main event to move on to the finals of the tournament on Thursday’s show. They will face winners of ABC vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan for a shot at the titles.

The Rascalz move on in the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Tournament with some shady tactics! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tACv6sXUNq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2023

– Tonight’s final segment revealed what happened when Cody Deaner stabbed Eric Young back in December of last year. The video showed the aftermath of the stabbing, with Young crawling away as a voiceover from the returned Impact star noting that he’s now an unkillable idea that will live forever: