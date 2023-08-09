Impact News: New Video Looks at Josh Alexander’s World Title Road, SubCulture vs. Greedy Souls Match

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at Josh Alexander’s rise to his first World Title reign. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“From having the title cruelly taken from him moments after winning it to his grueling six month journey back to the mountaintop, revisit all the steps on Josh Alexander’s path to World Title glory. “

– The company also posted the following video of SubCulture defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against The Greedy Souls from ATTACK! Pro Wrestling: