Impact News: W. Morrissey Attacks Willie Mack Ahead Of Under Siege Match, Decay Takes Out Brian Myers

– W. Morrissey managed to get one over on Willie Mack on Impact before their match at Impact Under Siege this weekend. Mack defeated Sam Beale on Thursday’s show, and Morrissey came out to attack Mack afterward. You can see the clip below:

– Brian Myers also got laid out by his Under Siege opponent on Impact, with Black Taurus wiping him out after he used dirty tactics to defeat Crazzy Steve: