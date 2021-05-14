Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.13.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

KNOCKOUTS TITLE CONTENDERS

Rosemary vs. Havok

The winner faces Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege in two nights on IMPACT Plus. They slug it out to begin but Rosemary gets bumped to the mat. They scream and knock each other down. Some unique characters here. Havok grounds Rosemary as Striker plugs Invicta FC on AXS TV. Rosemary looks great as she lands a missile dropkick and backs her into the corner. Rosemary sends Havok over with a T-Bone and hits a spear for a near fall. Havok reverses Rosemary into a tombstone to become number one contender. Deonna jumps Havok as Crazzy Steve and Taurus guide Rosemary out. Havok gains control but Deonna ditches. Rosemary catches her and sends her back in. Kimber and Susan walk the ramp but jet out at the sight of Decay. Havok tombstones Deonna and gains the upper hand, ahead of Under Siege.

WINNER: Havok

**1/2

That was a decent little match with Rosemary’s performance standing out. They both worked with some intensity and physicality making for a solid sprint.

*Omega and The Good Brothers are backstage as we see the Triple Champ wrapped in all of his gold. Anderson is hyped for his match with Finlay, but Omega is confident he can’t do it without him in his corner as coach.

X-DIVISION CONTENDERS SCRAMBLE

Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Acey Romero vs. Rohit Raju vs. El Phantasmo

I’m beyond happy that Petey Williams is back. I’m equally excited to see the entrance of ELP, who oozes star quality. They all charge the big man, Romero who falls to the outside. Petey looks sharp, but Rohit hops in and takes control with a neckbreaker. Acey does damage with a powerbomb on the arpon to Petey. TJP takes ELP over with a rana. ELP hops the ropes and struts across with TJP’s arm. He hurdles Petey who charges, and walks to Ace Austin on the top rope, before delivering a DVD TO THE OUTSIDE ONTO EVERYBODY! I rarely use all caps, but my goodness you must see this. Unfortunately, we head to commercial. Acey crushes Rohit but Ace and ELP team up to end that problem. Ace goes off but Petey comes in with a Destroyer on ELP. Rohit hits his jumping knee but Petey comes in again, before ACe hits his double jump kick. TJP hangs in the ropes while Ace Fosbury Flops over. Fulton and Larry D brawl outside. TJP hits the Detonation Kick but misses the Mamba Splash. ELP hits a splash and nearly wins, but Petey looks for another Destroyer. ELP rolls through and hits the CR II to win. We are spoiled, as he advances to fight Josh Alexander at Under Siege.

WINNER: El Phantasmo

***1/2

Shocker here, this match ruled and everyone involved, rocks. The X-Division is the strongest it has been in a very long time and Phantasmo is a fresh star, making for an awesome random dream match. Petey and Acey were also a cool addition.

*Eric Young delivers an amazing promo in a VBD vignette.

*TJP lost his bet at Swinger’s Palace, as Ace and Fulton approach and get in an argument with XXXL over the tag titles. Rohit and Shera storm the room, claiming their shot. TJP introduces his tag partner, Petey Williams who must run and get his Scott Steiner costume, and deliver his promo. Everyone leaves angrily.

Sam Beale vs. Willie Mack

Established IMPACT jobber and Trey Miguel trainee, Sam Beale is back. Mack saved Beale from Morrisey, and is giving him a match. They brawl before Mack tosses Beale around and crushes him in the corner. Beale backs him up with some strikes but Mack responds with stiff clotheslines. A pop-up forearm floors Beale as Mack hits a frog splash. Mack pins him to earn a needed win. After the bout, Morrisey sends Beale out and boots Mack, standing tall ahead of Under Siege.

WINNER: Willie Mack

This was fine and served as solid action. This feud has been basic but it’s early in Morrisey’s run.

*Tonight Eddie Edwards evens up the corners, matching the Good Brothers’ Coach Kenny with a Kenny of his own.

*Tenille invites Taylor Wilde to interview her. Taylor confirms that they are not friends but will team with her at Under Siege.

Karl Anderson vs. David Finlay

They trade stiff shots to begin with Finlay looking to be the on in control. Karl sends him outside to his buddies as Eddie and Juice are held back. Anderson fights dirty to switch the momentum and keep Finlay on the mat. Finlay turns it around with a back suplex, with both men feeling the fatigue already. Gallows and Omega snatch a foot but are taken out immediately. Finlay delivers a backbreaker and an Indian Deathlock. With Anderson in trouble, Omega storms the ring and takes the DQ. Eddie Edwards helps send them up the ramp as his music hits.

WINNER: David Finlay

This was not much, which is a shame as these are both good workers that we don’t always get to see shine as singles guys.

*Chris Sabin is backstage feeling guilty about not helping Storm against Moose. Sabin looks forward to seeing Moose in the tag main event tonight.

Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve

Steve has new gear with a glowing jacket that looks very nice. Steve uses his quickness to outwork Myers and send him outside. Taurus stands in his way as Myers flops and gets Taurus ejected. During the commercial break, Myers took advantage with a dropkick. Steve whiffs on a tornado DDt and gets rolled up, allowing Myers to win. Taurus slowly rises behind him and lays him out. They lay the tarot card on Myers and walk away.

WINNER: Brian Myers

This had smooth work and solid action but was another short match that didn’t get to develop.

*Callis is interviewed as D’Amore approaches him about acting as EVP. D’Amore tells him to decide between being Omega’s family and IMPACT authority.

SIX-MAN TAG TEAM

Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin, Matt Cardona, and Trey Miguel

Callihan and Sabin begin at a fast pace. Cardona enters the fray quickly, picking up where Sabin left off. Bey hops in as we take a look at Callis and The Good Brothers backstage watching on. Cardona tags in Trey, who falls victim to Bey’s flashy work. Trey counters back with a unique pendulum submission but Bey regains the advantage as we go to our final break. We return to Moose dominating Trey in the corner. The team takes turns working on Trey as Cardona and Sabin look to get back in. Trey begins fighting back against Callihan as they collide. Cardona tags in and works on Bey, before handing the action to Sabin. Trey flies onto Moose outside but gets caught. He reverses with a rana into the post. Bey hits a slick spinebuster on Sabin but gets hit with Radio Silence. Moose hits a pump kick on Cardona before getting missile dropkicked by Trey. Callihan hits a DVD but eats a running enziguiri from Sabin. Callihan hits a package piledriver on Sabin to score a win for his team. Callis looks concerned as we go off the air.

WINNER: Sami Callihan

***1/4

This was a good standard tag team main event, giving Callihan some momentum heading into Under Siege. This is a talented collection of guys that are going to put on good matches together, so Under Siege should be no different.