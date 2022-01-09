wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Date For Rebellion PPV
January 8, 2022
During tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, Impact wrestling announced the date and location for their Rebellion PPV in April. The event will take place in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 23.
IMPACT Rebellion, April 23 in Poughkeepsie, New York pic.twitter.com/obzmYky7zP
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 9, 2022
