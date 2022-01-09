Impact Wrestling Announces Date For Rebellion PPV

During tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, Impact wrestling announced the date and location for their Rebellion PPV in April. The event will take place in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 23.

