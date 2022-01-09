wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Date For Rebellion PPV

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Rebellion

During tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV, Impact wrestling announced the date and location for their Rebellion PPV in April. The event will take place in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 23.

