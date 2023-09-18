Impact Wrestling Announces Full List of Talent For Upcoming UK Tour

Impact Wrestling has announced the full list of talent for their upcoming tour of the UK as well as Titanium ticket package perks. The tour happens on October 26-29 in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry. The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed the talent roster for its upcoming UK Invasion Tour, marking the company’s first tour of the UK in eight years. The much-anticipated shows will take place in Glasgow (October 26), Newcastle (October 27) and Coventry (October 28 and 29).

The events will feature IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley, ‘Walking Weapon’ Josh Alexander, ‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Moose, Grado, Joe Hendry, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian and SUBCULTURE. IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim will also make a special guest appearance each night.

IMPACT Wrestling’s TURNING POINT will be recorded in Newcastle, featuring ‘The Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay. This special event will be available on Impact Plus starting Friday, November 3. Highlights from all UK Invasion Tour shows will also be taped for TV broadcast.

Tickets for the UK Invasion Tour are available now from www.impactwrestling.com/events

Wrestling legend Eric Young said: “The UK has always felt like a second home to me – and a lot of huge matches and milestones have happened for both me and IMPACT Wrestling there. I can’t wait to be part of the UK Invasion Tour… as we bring our special brand of pro wrestling to some of the best fans in the world.”

IMACT Wrestling also revealed details of the incredible perks in the UK Invasion Tour Titanium Ticket Package – described by media as “the most fan-friendly VIP experience for any wrestling event… ever.” It includes:

Front-row seat

Pre-show afternoon tea with IMPACT stars

Post-show commemorative ringside photo

Limited-edition, autographed tour poster

Exclusive meet & greets

Personalised cameo-style video message from an IMPACT star

Exclusive zoom Q&A with IMPACT stars

First fans admitted into the arena

10 percent discount off all arena merchandise

The full UK Invasion Tour details are:

Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Sunday, October 29 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

3:30 pm: Doors Open

4:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

5 pm: Show Starts

