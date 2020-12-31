Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month

– Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. You can view the full announcement below:

January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus!

On IMPACT Connected, Jordynne Grace answers questions from fans around the world. Gail Kim runs down her all-time favorite matches in Fave Five. Plus, revisit some of the best Knockouts matches in IMPACT Wrestling history and so much more!

Stay tuned for announcements on more exciting content throughout the month!