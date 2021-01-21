wrestling / News
UPDATED: Impact Wrestling Announces No Surrender Streaming Event For February, First Match Revealed
UPDATE: In an update on their Twitter page, Impact Wrestling announced that the Good Brothers will defend their Impact tag team titles against AEW stars Private Party at the event. Private Party will have Matt Hardy in their corner.
BREAKING: @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND on Saturday February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2021
Original: Impact Wrestling has announced that they will hold the streaming event No Surrender on Impact Plus on February 13. Impact used the No Surrender name for their September PPVs from 2005 to 2012, before it became the name of special TV episodes from 2013-2015. After a few years in hiatus, the name returned for an Impact Plus event back in December.
BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event will be No Surrender on Saturday February 13th! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/KaeQt3JtN2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2021
The last Impact Plus special was Genesis, which happened earlier this month.
