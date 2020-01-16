Impact Wrestling Gets a Twitch Ban

– Impact Wrestling has been banned from Twitch, possibly due to their Rob Van Dam segment being ruled too hot for streaming. StreamerBans reports that Impact was given a ban by Twitch earlier tonight.

While no official reason has been given, it’s important to note that Twitch does not allow “Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services,” as well as “Sexually suggestive content or activities.”

Impact aired a Rob Van Dam segment on this week’s episode featured a segment with Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, and another woman which featured blurred nudity, whipped cream and implication of sex. That would seem to be the reason for the ban.

Twitch’s bans are not usually permanent the first time; the duration of Impact’s ban is not currently known.