Impact Wrestling & House of Hardcore Results 6.9.19: Rich Swann Battles Teddy Hart, More

– Impact Wrestling and House of Hardcore from Long Island, New York live on Twitch at The Sports Arena on 6/9/19 (per Wrestling With Demons).

Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore are the broadcast team.

* Gio vs. Wrecking Ball: Gio got the pin after a running powerbomb out of the corner. Scott said it was only Gio’s fifth match.

* Trey Miguel vs. Clayton Gainz (with one of the Double D Duprees) vs. Jay XT vs. Bull James: Trey pinned Gainz.

* Joey Ryan vs. Little Guido Maritato: Ryan pinned Guido after Sweet Tooth Music. This was a straight up wrestling match mostly. At one point Ryan slammed Guido and told the crowd he was taking requests and asked them what move they wanted to him do. Several chanted for a moonsault so he did one from the second rope but missed. He did the YouPorn Plex during the match but Guido kicked out.

* Michael Elgin vs. Luchasaurus: Elgin got the pin after a buckle bomb and a power bomb. Lots of hard hitting exchanges of strikes then Luchasaurus did a standing moonsault. The audio just went out totally. Elgin with a off the shoulder powerslam as he caught Luchasaurus on the ropes but Lucha kicked out. Lucha delivers some knockout style kicks but they don’t knock Elgin out. Elgin struggles to lift Lucha up for a German Suplex a few times then finally gets it for a two count. Lucha uses his legs and drives Elgin face first into the mat the mat and kicks kicks him in the chest for a near fall. Lucha with a choke slam but Elgin kicks out. Lucha tried to go high risk but Elgin moved however Lucha landed on his feet. They tried to go for a tombstone on each other but each slipped away. Elgin with two big lariats but Lucha kicked out.

* Dave Crist and Jake Crist vs. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz: The sound is back. Mathews joked that fans missed their great commentary during the last match and he was like Gordon Solie. Scott joked that they were award winning commentary. Wentz got the pin for the win. Mad Man Fulton then ran in and choke slammed Wentz and Xavier after and The Crists helped him in the attack. Ace Romero made the save.

* Ace Romero vs. Mad Man Fulton: The Crists interfered at the start then Xavier and Wentz dragged them to the back. Fulton won by ref stoppage. It was a bad situation as Fulton was up on the ropes and Romero rushed him. It looked like Fulton tried to come off with a leap frog but he couldn’t fully jump over Romero and he caught Romero with a boot to the temple. Ace collapsed. Kid Ref went over to check on him and held up the X-Sign. Jimmy Jacobs and another referee came out to check on Romero. Kid Ref shook his head “no” and called for the bell. He raised Fulton’s hand but the ring announcer said it was a no-contest. Scott said Fulton did win the match.

They went to intermission but Mathews and Scott were shown on camera to keep things on Twitch live. They ran down upcoming events. Mathews said the July 7 pay-per-view will not be on Impact Plus. It will be on FITE and regular PPV. Scott put over the future of Impact and said they’re still here and not going anywhere. He said they’re getting bigger and better. Tommy Dreamer came out and told them that Ace Romero is fine and the doctor was with him. He said Romero knows the date and where he is. He confirmed that Fulton’s boot caught him in the head and the match couldn’t continue as a precaution.

* Teddy Hart vs. Rich Swann: Scott said Teddy makes his own outfits and makes them for other people including Davey Boy Smith Jr. Swann got the pin after a series of cradle reversals. This was an excellent match that got a standing ovation from the crowd and chants of “This Is Awesome!” and “Both These Guys!” They started with top rope offense on each other for near falls with Hart getting in a moonsault and Swann hitting a 450 Splash. Hart gave Swann a Canadian Destroyer on the apron and sent him to the floor. Swann his foot and choked Hart in the corner of the ring but somehow Hart leapt up and wrapped his legs around Swann’s legs and turned it into a knee bar. Hart power bombed Swann onto his knees. Hart showed respect and raised Swann’s hand in victory after.

* Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards: Mack pinned Callihan after the 6-Star Frog Splash. This was good. It started with fast paced high flying stuff in the ring then turned into a brawl on the outside and back to fast paced stuff when they went back to the ring. Callihan tried to give a piledriver to Mack but Edwards leaped over Mack and hit Callihan in the face with the Boston Knee Party. Mack gave both of them a series of stunners before the finish.

* Billy Gunn, Jordynne Grace and Tommy Dreamer vs. Johnny Impact, Taya Valkyrie, and Moose (with John E. Bravo): Melissa Santos was guest ring announcer. Gunn pinned Impact after the famouser after Bravo interference backfired. This was a comedy match. Grace wanted to take Moose on and she wasn’t afraid. He pulled her by her hair and drove her to the mat. Tommy Dreamer got in the ring and gave Moose the Dusty Rhodes/Big Joe Turner “flip, flop, and fly” which allowed Grace to give Moose a suplex. The babyfaces did an old school routine with each tagging in and out to take turns working on Moose’s arm in their corner. Dreamer acted like he was going to come off the top rope but stepped down to the bottom rope and came off with an axe handle.

Valkyrie, Impact, and Moose were all sent into each other’s crotch.