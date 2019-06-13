Impact Wrestling & House of Hardcore’s Digital Destruction Show Online

– Impact Wrestling’s show with House of Hardcore from this past weekend, Digital Destruction, is available to watch online. The two videos comprising the show, which aired on Sunday, can be seen below courtesy of Impact’s Twitch channel.

The results of the show are here. Billy Gunn, Jordynne Grace and Tommy Dreamer faced Johnny Impact, Taya Valkyrie, and Moose in the main event of the show, which took place from from Long Island, New York.

Watch IMPACT and House of Hardcore Present: DIGITAL DESTRUCTION! (Pt. 1) from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

Watch IMPACT and House of Hardcore Present: DIGITAL DESTRUCTION! (Pt. 2) from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv