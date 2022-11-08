Impact Wrestling News: Zicky Dice Runs Afoul of Bully Rey, PJ Black Cuts Promo, Samoa Joe’s TNA Debut

– Impact Wrestling tweeted a video involving Bully Ray & Zicky Dice which you can see below:

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Most of the IMPACT Roster has said you gotta have eyes in the back of your head with @bullyray5150 around….@ZickyDice didn't get the memo!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ivo2g4Lgen — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2022

– PJ Black’s promo video was featured by Impact Wrestling on Twitter:

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Check out what @darewolf333 had to say about advancing in the X-Division Tournament! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/SkpIn0RReL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2022

– Impact Wrestling posted a YouTube video of Samoa Joe’s TNA debut, described as:

The Samoan Submission Machine arrives in TNA and makes a tremendous IMPACT on his debut against Sonjay Dutt at SLAMMIVERSARY in Orlando, Florida on June 19, 2005.

– Impact Wrestling featured a video of Kevin Nash & Sting vs. Samoa Joe & Jeff Jarrett on their YouTube channel, detailed as: