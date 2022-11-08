wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Zicky Dice Runs Afoul of Bully Rey, PJ Black Cuts Promo, Samoa Joe’s TNA Debut
– Impact Wrestling tweeted a video involving Bully Ray & Zicky Dice which you can see below:
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Most of the IMPACT Roster has said you gotta have eyes in the back of your head with @bullyray5150 around….@ZickyDice didn't get the memo!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ivo2g4Lgen
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2022
– PJ Black’s promo video was featured by Impact Wrestling on Twitter:
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Check out what @darewolf333 had to say about advancing in the X-Division Tournament! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/SkpIn0RReL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2022
– Impact Wrestling posted a YouTube video of Samoa Joe’s TNA debut, described as:
The Samoan Submission Machine arrives in TNA and makes a tremendous IMPACT on his debut against Sonjay Dutt at SLAMMIVERSARY in Orlando, Florida on June 19, 2005.
– Impact Wrestling featured a video of Kevin Nash & Sting vs. Samoa Joe & Jeff Jarrett on their YouTube channel, detailed as:
Samoa Joe is on a rampage having attacked both Kevin Nash AND Sting. Jeff Jarrett looks to align with Joe so the two of them can take out Nash and Sting on a more permanent basis. Has Joe gone too far? Will Jarrett get what he wants out of the “Samoan Submission Machine”, or will Sting and Nash put an end to it all at in their match from No Surrender on September 5, 2010?