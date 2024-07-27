Lee Moriarty Wins Pure Championship At ROH Death Before Dishonor

Lee Moriarty is the new ROH Pure Champion, capturing the title at Death Before Dishonor. Moriarty defeated Wheeler Yuta to win the title on Friday’s PPV. You can see highlights below.

The win marks Moriarty’s first title run in ROH or AEW and ends Yuta’s third reign as Pure Champion at 244 days. He won the title from Katsuyori Shibata on the November 25th, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.