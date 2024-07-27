Red Velvet Captures Women’s World TV Title At ROH Death Before Dishonor

Red Velvet has ended Billie Starkz’ reign as ROH Women’s World TV Champion, winning the title at Death Before Dishonor. Velvet defeated Starkz on Friday’s show to lay claim to the title, and you can see highlights below.

This is Moriarty’s first title run. Starkz, the inaugural champion, reigned for 112 days after defeating Queen Aminata at Supercard of Honor to christen the title.