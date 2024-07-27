wrestling / News
Red Velvet Captures Women’s World TV Title At ROH Death Before Dishonor
Red Velvet has ended Billie Starkz’ reign as ROH Women’s World TV Champion, winning the title at Death Before Dishonor. Velvet defeated Starkz on Friday’s show to lay claim to the title, and you can see highlights below.
Starkz, the inaugural champion, reigned for 112 days after defeating Queen Aminata at Supercard of Honor to christen the title.
Red Velvet firing on all cylinders!
Red Velvet firing on all cylinders!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024
Billie Starkz bringing the fight to Red Velvet!
Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@BillieStarkz | @Thee_Red_Velvet pic.twitter.com/v1Alryn8Ca
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024
#ANDNEW! Red Velvet is now your NEW #ROH Women's World TV Champion!
Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@Thee_Red_Velvet pic.twitter.com/0sdTnH7MD0
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024