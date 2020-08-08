Impact Wrestling News: Note on Title Plan for Emergence, Episode 3 of EC3’s Control Your Narrative, Knockouts Monster’s Ball Highlight Clip

– According to PWInsider, the current plan for Impact Wrestling Emergence is to have Eddie Edwards defend the Impact World title on both episodes. Emergence will be a two-night event held on August 18 and August 25.

– EC3 has released Episode 3 of his web series, Control Your Narrative, which is about how “Dreams Become Nightmares.” That video is available below.

– Impact Wrestling released a highlight clip of the Knockouts Monster’s Ball match from Slammiversary 2019. That video is available below.