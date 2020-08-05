wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Impact Emergence: Two Title Matches Set

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Emergence

We have another match set for Impact Emergence following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, it was revealed that The North will get their rematch against the Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

The updated lineup for the show, which will run two weeks on August 18th and 25th, is:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North

