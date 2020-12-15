wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview for Tonight: Kenny Omega Appearing, Manik vs. Chris Bey Added

December 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Manik vs. Chris Bey

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. As noted, AEW World champion Kenny Omega will be back to appear on tonight’s show again. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega return to Impact Wrestling
* Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary
* New X-Division champion Manik vs. Chris Bey (Non-Title)
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards

Following IMPACT! will be a new episode of Impact in 60. Tonight’s episode will feature the showdowns between the Main Event Mafia and the TNA Front Line at Final Resolution 2008 and Genesis 2009.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading