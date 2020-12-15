Impact Wrestling Preview for Tonight: Kenny Omega Appearing, Manik vs. Chris Bey Added

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. As noted, AEW World champion Kenny Omega will be back to appear on tonight’s show again. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega return to Impact Wrestling

* Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

* New X-Division champion Manik vs. Chris Bey (Non-Title)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards

Following IMPACT! will be a new episode of Impact in 60. Tonight’s episode will feature the showdowns between the Main Event Mafia and the TNA Front Line at Final Resolution 2008 and Genesis 2009.