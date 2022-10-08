Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience Tick Down From Previous Week

Impact Wrestling lost a bit in its rating and audience heading into tonight’s Bound For Glory. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 89,000 viewers, down a tick and 11% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 100,000 viewers. The demo rating was even with the 0.01 from two weeks ago, while the audience was above that week’s 82,000.

Impact did not rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation won the night on cable with a 0.27 demo rating and 493,000 viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.028 demo rating and 109,000 viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.038 demo rating and 128,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.