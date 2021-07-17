wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show Is Now Available Online

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has released the pre-show stream for tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show online. It will include a match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship, as Fire ‘n’ Flava defend against Rosemary & Havok. You can follow along with our live coverage of our PPV here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading