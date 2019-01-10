Impact Wrestling News: Brian Cage’s Wife Melissa Santos to Join Impact, Lineup for Tomorrow’s Show on Pursuit, and Details on Next Twitch Specials

– PWInsider reports that Melissa Santos, the wife of Brian Cage, is slated to be coming into Impact Wrestling. It’s unknown what role Impact has in mind for her yet.

– Here is the lineup for tomorrow night’s edition of Impact on the Pursuit Channel:

* The Lucha Bros vs. Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier of The Rascalz

* Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan

* Tessa Blanchard in action

* Johnny Impact seeks revenge on Killer Kross

* The Dark Allie-Rosemary storyline will continue

– The next live special for Impact Wrestling on Twitch is scheduled for January 25 in Bay Ridge, New York. The card is going ot be an Impact vs. WrestlePro event. Announced talents for the event include KM, Homicide, Scarlett Bordeaux, Fallah Bahh, Rich Swann, Moose, Kongo Kong and more.

– Also, Smash Wrestling will work with Impact for the upcoming February Twitch special. You can check out the announcement from Smash Wrestling below.