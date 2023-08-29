Impact Wrestling Reportedly Making Upgrades to Production, Changes Taping Schedule

Impact Wrestling is making some big upgrades to their production facilities which is resulting in changes to their taping schedule, per a new report. PWInsider reports that that the company held a talent and crew meeting before the company’s taping on Monday night in Toronto. The report notes that the company announced they will be making “massive uprades” to its facility this fall to bring “state-of-the-art production technology and advances” to Impact’s TV tapings as well as future PPVs.

The report notes that the company is going to heavily renovate their are at Skyway Studios in Nashville and it’s not possible to edit and produce while those are going on. The belief is that the process will take about a month, plus another few weeks to get staff used to the upgrade system. Production on Impact’s weekly show will be assisted by some sister companies following the episodes taped after Bound for Glory.

It was noted during the meeting that the TV tapings for the remainder of the year will undergo some changes as a result of the upgrades taking place. The near future will not see conventional tapings taking place, and instead they will be taping at live events.

During the upgrade process, it is expected that less talents will be used and the site was told that Anthem will be paying day rate talent for extra days for the rest of 2023 to help make up for the missing days.

The changes will see Impact’s UK events being taped for TV. It was noted that there will be a new IPWF 80s-style throwback taping in Toronto, which will take place on November 11th at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy. The company will also be teaming up with Lucha Libre AAA for a joint show in Mexico in November which will be featured on the weekly show.

It was also confirmed during the meeting that Final Resolution 2023 will take place on December 11th an that Hard To Kill will take place in January in Las Vegas. It was also noted that there are no talent releases coming as a result of the changes to the schedule.

The company will be back to using its full roster in 2024, and the expectation within the company is that it will have a much bigger year once the process is complete.