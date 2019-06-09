Internal Reactions to WWE Super ShowDown Label Show as ‘Disaster’ and ‘Train Wreck’

– According to a new report, the reaction inside WWE to Friday’s Super ShowDown is about as bad as the reaction outside the company. The WrestleVotes Twitter account notes that two sources within the company shared their thoughts, which are far from positive. As you can see below, the sources referred to the show as a “disaster” and a “train wreck.”

The show took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday and aired on WWE Network. Our own Larry Csonka gave the show a lowly 1.5 out of 10, with 411 reader grades putting it at about the same.