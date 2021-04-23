Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.22.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight we look forward to an emotional bout, one that Eric Young feels strongly about as he worked with an undiagnosed torn ACL. He meets Eddie Edwards in the main event, in a match that may be his proudest effort. Of course, this is all in preparation for the historic Rebellion PPV this Sunday, with the inter-promotional Title vs. Title main event. It’s the last stop until one man possesses both the IMPACT and AEW World Championships.

DECAY (CRAZZY STEVE and BLACK TAURUS) vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (DOC GALLOWS and KARL ANDERSON)

Steve and Anderson start things out. Taurus quickly comes in and corners Karl with strikes and a powerslam. Taurus tosses Steve onto Karl for a two count. Decay shows a lot of double team work here. Gallows gets a tag and switches momentum. Gallows slugs away on Taurus as Karl comes in to lock in a headlock. Gallows comes in and replicates this with grounded elbows. Taurus explodes out with a flip out of the corner and he gets the tag to Steve. Karl meets him but can’t keep up with the speed. Steve rolls him up into a flatliner, followed by a crossface variation that is borken up. Taurus is dumped outside by Doc as Steve goes off on Karl. Doc catchers Steve and Karl swoops in for a Magic Killer and a win. Karl Anderson grabs the mic and admits to getting to comfortable when losing their gold. They show focus and confidence heading into Rebellion.

WINNERS: THE GOOD BROTHERS

**1/2

That was a solid sprint of a tag team match that luckily didn’t outstay its welcome. The Good Brothers look a bit more serious here and are ready to take the belts back.

*We take a look at some of the IMPACT roster’s opinions on Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega.

SUSAN (w/ DEONNA PURRAZZO) vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/ KALEB WITH A K)

Susan and Tenille lock up earl on with the latter getting the advantage. Susan turns things around thanks to some interference as we head to a commercial break. We return to Susan winding up with some punches on Tenille in the corner. Susan realizes Kaleb recording on the outside and gets fired up, pulling her phone out in return. They start trading forearms after bickering, before Tenille butterfly suplexes her into the corner. Tenille busts out a tarantula, showing more focus on the match. She connects with a kick and pins Susan. Tenille gloats to Deonna about creating the women’s revolution, and plans to take Deonna’s belt.

WINNER: TENILLE DASHWOOD

The match wasn’t much, but it did serve as solid action and showed a fresh side of Tenille Dashwood.

*Brian Myers is backstage telling Matt Cardona to move on after their match, and takes his blindfold off ending that chapter.

*Sami Callihan talks to Trey Miguel through a glitchy video. After Trey rejected his offer to be a tandem, Callihan promises to destroy him at Rebellion

SHERA (w/ ROHIT RAJU) vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Shera pounds on Jake to start, clotheslining him in the corner. Shera continues driving him, with Jake attempting to fight through the pain. Shera is dominant, showing some swagger as he tosses Jake around. Jake shoves a boot into the face of Shera, backing him up with additional clubbing shots. Jake lands a discus clothesline, setting him up for a spear in the corner. Jake lands a Michinoku Driver but Rohit emerges on the apron. Shera uses this opportunity to hit a Sky High and a dub.

WINNER: SHERA

This was short and inoffensive but man Jake Something has to have the lowest winning percentage on the roster.

*Emotinoal segment with Trey Miguel and who I believe is his trainer. Trey is shown working out and going off in the gym.

*Video package for the X-Division Three Way at Rebellion.

*Rich Swann is out with both of his title belts. Swann goes back to last week where he went to shake Omega’s hand, but was slapped. Swann speaks with aggression and invites him out here to do it again. Callis and Omega appear on the screen promising to appear every week when he wins the strap. Omega talks about possessing four belts at once and warns him one last time. Out of nowhere, Moose’s entrance music hits. Moose appears in a suit for the first time since Sacrifice. Moose reminds Swann that he hurt him and is more dangerous than Kenny Omega. Moose wishes him luck and warns him not to lose those titles, or else he will make him pay for it.

*Taylor Wilde return vignette airs

KIERA HOGAN (w/TASHA STEELZ) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

Jordynne charges Kiera into the corner and delivers a spinebuster. Jordynne lifts her for a torture rack but Kiera escapes and hits a roundhouse. Jordynne hits a muscle buster and looks for the pinfall but Tasha Steelz comes into the ring taking her out. New music hits and Rachael Ellering storms the ring taking out Fire n’ Flava. She will serve as Jordynne’s partner at Rebellion.

Once again not much of a match. I feel like I have not seen one full match on this show, but we had to get to Rachael Ellering’s debut. This is much needed as the division is slim at the moment.

*FinJuice sends a low quality video from Japan, saying they will continue what they’re doing.

*Video package for the Title vs. Title main event of Rebellion.

ERIC YOUNG (w/VIOLENT BY DESIGN) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/JAMES STORM, CHRIS SABIN, and WILLIE MACK)

EY is working this match with a torn ACL. He starts off the match chopping away at Eddie. Eddie uses his quickness to swing EY over into a headlock. They go back and forth as we head to our final commercial break. EY hands Eddie onto the ropes, crotch-first. Eddie gets trapped into the ropes before falling to the floor. EY tosses him to the outside where the ref has to get between VBD and the IMPACT faces. EY bumps Eddie with an elbow off the ropes as they trade physical shots. EY heads to the top, perhaps looking for his elbow but Eddie stops him. Eddie is almost tossed away, but he counters with a superplex. They trade some huge forearms, punches, and chops. Eddie secures his backpack stunner which gets countered but Eddie recovers with a Blue Thunder Bomb. EY catches him with a Death Valley Driver which scores a two count. EY looks for the piledriver but is countered with a Tiger Driver for another near fall. Eddie looks for the Boston Knee Party but EY escapes outside. Eddie follows him with a suicide dive, where Deaner interferes and everyone starts brawling. EY secures a small package to take a quick victory. The groups fight as the commentary team runs down what to expect at Rebellion.

WINNER: ERIC YOUNG

***1/4

This was a good match, especially considering the injury. It will be interesting to see what they do for Rebellion, now knowing about Eric Young’s injury. Quality main event on a show that needed some solid wrestling.