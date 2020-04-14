wrestling / News
IRS, Big Show, Io Shirai & Christian Added to This Week’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump has bolstered its lineup for this week, with IRS, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian added to the show. WWE announced the four names for the show on Tursday, adding them to the previously-announced Mandy Rose, Otis, and William Regal.
The show takes place at 10 AM AT on WWE Digital platforms tomorrow morning.
Star of @netflix's #TheBigShowShow, @WWETheBigShow! pic.twitter.com/vww0JIbto6
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 14, 2020
The #1Contender for the @WWENXT #WomensTitle, @shirai_io! pic.twitter.com/Eg7mRvkzeI
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 14, 2020
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal… with an update on the state of the @WWENXT Tag Team Championship picture. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j2IBODj4WN
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Pushes Back On Vince Russo’s Claim for How Brawl for All Came About, Discusses The Real Inspiration For Brawl for All
- Edge Discusses What He Remembers Most From His Brutal WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley, The Famous Flaming Table Spot
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Paul Bearer & Sunny Having Heat Backstage, The Undertaker Having Pickle Pranks Played On Him
- Amy Weber Claims Edge and Randy Orton Harassed Her On WWE Flight, Says She Ended Up Challenging Edge To A Fight On the Plane