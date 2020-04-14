wrestling / News

IRS, Big Show, Io Shirai & Christian Added to This Week’s The Bump

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s The Bump has bolstered its lineup for this week, with IRS, Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian added to the show. WWE announced the four names for the show on Tursday, adding them to the previously-announced Mandy Rose, Otis, and William Regal.

The show takes place at 10 AM AT on WWE Digital platforms tomorrow morning.

