Isaiah Scott Announces ‘Swerve City Podcast’ Is Coming To WWE Network
In a post on Twitter, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott revealed that his Swerve City Podcast is set to join the lineup of shows on the WWE Network. Swerve hosts with Teasy Scott. According to Fightful, the first guest for the show’s debut on the Network will be Drew McIntyre. Big Swole used to be a co-host but is no longer involved.
He wrote: “Breaking News: The @Swervecitypod Team would like to announce us joining the @wwenetwork october 23rd! We are more than excited to give you guys new guests, new content, & a bigger budget y’all!”
The @Swervecitypod Team would like to announce us joining the @wwenetwork october 23rd! We are more than excited to give you guys new guests, new content, & a bigger budget y'all! @wwe @WWENXT @WWEonFOX
— Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) October 16, 2020
