Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy Weigh In On The Firm Deletion, Kassidy Says He Was Nervous About It

Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy were on the winning team for The Firm Deletion, and the two shared their thoughts about how the match played out on the screen. Kassidy appeared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and talked with Matt about the execution of the match. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

Kassidy on how the match turned out: “I loved it. There was little parts that I wish they still kept in. There’s one part, after I did the Swanton, and Matt was like, ‘I knew you’d come,’ I was like, ‘I always do.’ Me and Matt, we had the perfect dap-up. It clicked. I wished they had that. It was also more little things that don’t come to mind right now. The reception has been so great. That’s what we talked about with the moan and all the crazy stuff that we did. It’s been great.”

Hardy on the match: “I think I had this picture of perfection about how the match would be, if we got to do everything that we could. But between weather, which is something you have to deal with, you have to work with it, and then also, there were some people that had to be out of there at a certain time, and we didn’t shoot as late as we typically did. We moved through this a lot faster than we did a lot of TNA matches back in the day. Because of time constraints and weather issues, we had to change a lot of the match, and that just made me second-guess, like, ‘Is this gonna be okay? I think we still did pretty good, but is it gonna be okay?’ It could have been so much better if we would have gotten everything. But at the end of the day, I was really happy with what we came out with. The response has been so good. It had been overwhelmingly positive, and people really seemed to be entertained by it. That’s what we’re here for.”

Kassidy on being nervous about the match: “I was so nervous, from when we shot, all the way to the day it aired. Every day, I was just nervous, thinking about, man, how is it gonna come out? We filmed so much stuff. We finished real late, and it was like, ‘How’s it gonna come out? I really hope we did it justice.’ Like Matt said, we didn’t really get to film everything that we wanted to. If we filmed everything that we wanted to, oh man. Like the cameos and stuff that we were going to have. If we filmed everything… it still is chef’s kiss, but it would have been like two chef’s kisses.”

Kassidy on his mindset for the match: “I feel like everybody in that match wanted to make this match the best possible cinematic match. That was my mindset going into it. I wanted to make this the best cinematic match. I was really hoping that we was able to film everything that we planned. I sure I brought three energy drinks so I wouldn’t go to sleep so I was up. I wanted to throw all my weight to make sure this was the best cinematic match. I feel like with the story that we had, going all the way back to September, all the way now through May, I feel like it deserved to be the best possible cinematic match produced ever. I wanted it to be the best cinematic-produced match ever. I don’t know if the fans view it that way, but I think we did a pretty, pretty good job.”