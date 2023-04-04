Israel Adesanya Says Any Potential WWE Run Will Be ‘Later On’

Speculation is high on UFC fighters crossing over to WWE thanks to the Endeavor sale, but don’t expect to see Israel Adesanya do it any time soon. Endeavor is the parent company of the UFC and will combine UFC with WWE to form a new publicly-traded company once the deal completes. That’s led to people wondering who might cross over into WWE, and TMZ asked Adesanya if he would be could ever see himself getting into pro wrestling.

“That’s later on down the track,” he said. “I’m still — I mean, that era, the Attitude Era, was my era of wrestling. And I’ve been drawing inspiration, I posted something a couple days ago maybe, the the highlight between The Rock and Stone Cold, WrestleMania 17. One of the best highlights in in history. Dope track as well.

“But something that Rock said towards the end of that [highlight video] post I made, I feel that that encapsulates exactly how I feel for this fight. Everything, I mean it bro. Nothing has — anything that wasn’t helping this fight in my life was removed. Anyone that wasn’t helping this fight in my life was removed. Everything I’ve put into this fight, so this time it’s my way.”

Adesanya faces Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

