Israel Adesanya’s Manager Says WWE Is On His Bucket List

In an interview with the ESPN, Israel Adesanya’s manager Tim Simpson said that the UFC fighter was interested into going to WWE at some point. However, that is unlikely to happen while he’s still fighting.

He said: “It’s on his bucket list, for sure. He wants to [do a match]. He’s been very disciplined. We’ve had acting opportunities turned down. He’s been very disciplined about being an athlete. Because he knows that’s all in his future. So, I can’t see him doing it while he’s still competing. But in the future? Definitely bucket list.”

Adesanya previously tweeted the ‘My Way’ video for Wrestlemania X-7 ahead of his UFC 287 fight, and then the UFC-WWE merger was announced a week later. Simpson said Adesanya had no knowledge of the Endeavor news when he posted the tweet.