wrestling / News
Izzy Responds to Bayley’s WWE Raw Comments, Bayley Calls Her ‘The Worst’
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
– The former Bayley superfan Izzy responded to Bayley’s comments during her promo last night on WWE Raw. It seems Izzy felt personally attacked as she noted on Twitter. However, Bayley later responded by calling Izzy “the worst.”
Izzy initially wrote, “I feel personally attacked by @itsBayleyWWE promo on Raw about the little girls wearing headbands and having side ponytails #WWERaw” Bayley later replied, “You’re the worst.” You can see that exchange below.
I feel personally attacked by @itsBayleyWWE promo on Raw about the little girls wearing headbands and having side ponytails 😬 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OjrX62T8qK
— Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) October 4, 2022
You’re the worst https://t.co/oHJ2dB8TPy
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week