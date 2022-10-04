Izzy Responds to Bayley’s WWE Raw Comments, Bayley Calls Her ‘The Worst’

– The former Bayley superfan Izzy responded to Bayley’s comments during her promo last night on WWE Raw. It seems Izzy felt personally attacked as she noted on Twitter. However, Bayley later responded by calling Izzy “the worst.”

Izzy initially wrote, “I feel personally attacked by @itsBayleyWWE promo on Raw about the little girls wearing headbands and having side ponytails #WWERaw” Bayley later replied, “You’re the worst.” You can see that exchange below.