J.J. Dillon Set To Appear At NWA 74, St. Louis Fan Fest
J.J. Dillon is returning to the NWA, making his appearance at NWA 74 and St. Louis Fan Fest. The NWA announced on Friday that the wrestling legend will appear at the event and on the second night of the Fan Fest, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis.
PWInsider reports that the plan is to have Dillon manage a tag team at the PPV, though the final decision on what team hasn’t been made yet. Tickets for the event are available here.
🎟 J.J. Dillon is coming to #NWA74 and Night 2 of the #StLouis Fan Fest! On sale now at https://t.co/nuNjHqvCSZ!
Fan Fest Ticket Includes:
💥 30 min Q&A with William Patrick Corgan and other NWA talent.
💥 One NWA event poster to sign.
💥 An exclusive piece of NWA merchandise. pic.twitter.com/kURdjlKkzQ
— NWA (@nwa) July 15, 2022
