J.J. Dillon Set To Appear At NWA 74, St. Louis Fan Fest

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
J.J. Dillon NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

J.J. Dillon is returning to the NWA, making his appearance at NWA 74 and St. Louis Fan Fest. The NWA announced on Friday that the wrestling legend will appear at the event and on the second night of the Fan Fest, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis.

PWInsider reports that the plan is to have Dillon manage a tag team at the PPV, though the final decision on what team hasn’t been made yet. Tickets for the event are available here.

J.J. Dillon, NWA 74, Jeremy Thomas

