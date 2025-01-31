Jackie Redmond Says WWE Commentary Could Be Fun, Isn’t Sure If She’s Cut Out For It

Jackie Redmond would enjoy taking a stab at doing commentary for WWE, but she doesn’t know if it would suit her. The backstage interviewer recently appeared on The Lightweights Podcast and was asked about potentially doing play-by-play and commentary for hockey and wrestling. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On potentially doing play-by-play for hockey: “It’s just not my thing, to be honest. Play-by-play in hockey, first of all, it’s so fast. I have so much respect for everyone that does it. If I was going to do anything in hockey, I would want to do color [commentary], because that’s more kind of my vibe. But it’s just not something that I’ve ever really dreamt about doing or wanted to do. I love talking hockey. I love watching hockey. Calling hockey? I don’t know, man, it’s a lot of work, and it’s just not something that I’ve ever dreamt of doing,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for women that do it now, but I also am, like very much, the type of person. I’m not going to do something just because someone offers me the chance to do it. It has to come from a genuine place, otherwise I’m gonna fall flat on my face, I just can’t fake it. I just can’t. So, for me, play by play, just isn’t it.”

On potentially doing WWE commentary: “Now, WWE commentating, I think it’s a different ball game. It’s a lot more storytelling. I think that could be interesting. I think it could be fun. I don’t know that they would ever be dumb enough to put me on commentary, but, I mean, it would be fun. I mean, you’d be hanging out with like Cole and Pat every week. That’d be so cool. But, yeah, I don’t know if I’m just cut out for that.”