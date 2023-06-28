Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman Added To MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced a National Openweight title match for MLW Never Say Never on July 8. Jacob Fatu will defend his title against Calvin Tankman. The event airs live on FITE from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

MLW today announced Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman for the National Openweight Championship at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The ring WILL be reinforced as Jacob Fatu defends his newly won National Openweight Championship for the first time LIVE and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Fatu will rumble with former World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman! Call it a championship hoss fight. Call it a super heavyweight showdown. Call it what you want but what happens when the unstoppable force collides with an immovable object?

It’s a colossal championship clash featuring two of the most talented heavyweights in wrestling.

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.