Jade Cargill On Her Royal Rumble Debut, Didn’t Expect Liv Morgan

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble, and she discussed her performance after the show. Cargill made a strong showing, tying the record for most eliminations in the women’s Rumble and tossing out Nia Jax before she was eliminated by the returning Liv Morgan. Cargill spoke in a WWE digital exclusive about her debut and highlights are below (per Fightful):

On her Royal Rumble debut: “I’m nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd like they rave for me? I don’t think so. But I do wanna thank the WWE fan base because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar. I am Jade Cargill. That was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me.”

On eliminating Nia Jax: “I think Nia is one of the strongest women in this division. But she’s not Jade Cargill. I mean, you see what I did out there tonight? Did you hear the pop that I got? Clearly, this fan base doesn’t like her and they like me. So keep it moving.”

On being eliminated by Morgan: “This entire locker room is full of talent. I thought I did my homework. I wasn’t expecting Liv Morgan. But clearly I have to go back, do some more work, and keep it moving. I am one of one. I am number one. And I’m here to take over this entire women’s division.”